UPDATE: Bryans Road Woman Charged with Abduction of 8-Year-Old Boy, Child is Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE 12/19/2024: On December 19, 2024 at approximately 8:35 a.m., an eight-year-old student at J.C. Parks Elementary School was near his bus stop in a residential neighborhood on Hard Bargain Circle and Montrose Road when a woman in a white Chevrolet Malibu stopped and asked him to get into her car. The child initially declined but then he complied.

The woman, later identified as Krystal Ninette Clay, 64, of Bryans Road, drove a short distance and stopped in the middle of Chapman’s Landing Road in Bryans Road. She then began searching for her phone.

At that moment, a local resident, who had noticed the vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway, approached the car to investigate.

Upon nearing the vehicle, the woman observed the child crying. Concerned, she asked if the boy was okay. The child replied that he was not and needed help.

The concerned woman immediately called 9-1-1. Officers arrived at the scene, and after further investigation, it was determined that the driver and the child did not know each other and there was no reason for the woman to pick the child up.

The driver claimed she had picked the child up to give him a ride to school. As a result, Clay was arrested on the scene. The child, who was not injured, was safely reunited with a parent.

Clay has been charged with abduction of a child under 12, a felony.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) urges parents to speak with their children about the importance of not getting into cars with strangers.

Below are a few safety tips to share with children:

Always ask for permission: Before getting into a car with someone, children should ask an adult or trusted person for permission.

Stay alert and aware: If a stranger offers a ride, walk away and seek help from a trusted adult or public space.

Know who to trust: Teach children to recognize safe people, like school staff or law enforcement, who can help in an emergency.

Trust your instincts: If something feels wrong, children should run to a safe place and contact a trusted adult or call 9-1-1.

The CCSO also encourages the public to report suspicious activity. As demonstrated in this case, the quick action of a local resident helped ensure the child’s safety and led to the timely arrest of the suspect.

The woman’s intent is unclear at this time and there have been no similar reports. The CCSO is asking anyone with additional information to call Officer K. Bottorf at 301-609-3282 ext. 0605. The investigation is continuing.



12/19/2024: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Thursday, December 19th, 2024.

“Police Activity: PRELIMINARY INFO: CCSO is investigating a case in which a woman picked up an 8 year-old child who is not known to her as he was walking to his bus stop in Bryan’s Road, MD.

When the vehicle stopped on the side of a road, a witness noticed the child in distress and called 9-1-1.

When officers arrived they determined the woman did not know the child. She was arrested. The child was reunited with a parent.

Situation is isolated to the woman. More details to follow.”

Updates will be provided when they become available.