UPDATE: DETAILS RELEASED After Bryans Road Woman Arrested for Abduction of 8-Year-Old Boy

On December 19, 2024, Krystal Ninette Clay, age 64, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested in Charles County on charges of abducting a child under the age of 12. According to court documents, officers responded at approximately 8:59 a.m. to a welfare check in Bryans Road. A witness reported seeing a white Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the middle of the road with its driver-side door open. The witness stated that she observed a woman, later identified as Krystal Ninette Clay, standing near the vehicle with a young boy who appeared visibly upset. The witness stated, “I saw the kid crying and immediately asked him if he needed help.” She added, “The kid shook his head yes and immediately clung to me, so I called 9-1-1.”

The child, an 8-year-old boy, told officers he had informed his father earlier that morning that he wanted to walk to the school bus. While on his way, he said Clay pulled up in her car, spoke to him, and told him to get in. He stated, “I was scared, and I just wanted to go home.” The boy said he did not know Clay and added that she gave him a lollipop, but he “didn’t even want it.”

Clay was identified at the scene through her Maryland-issued driver’s license. She was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center without incident. After being read her Miranda rights, Clay provided a statement to officers. She explained that earlier that day, she went to a nearby Dash-In to get food but was locked out of her home in the area. Clay stated she decided to drive on the back roads to look at houses. She said she initially saw the boy walking and acknowledged him but kept driving. Later, she began to think, “Who would let their kid walk from here all the way here?” She added, “There’s no buses that come to this area.” Clay stated that she then doubled back, saw the child again, and decided to stop. She told officers, “I pulled up to the kid and said, ‘Hey little man, do you need a ride?’” Clay claimed the boy told her he was late, and she offered to give him a ride.

According to Clay, she thought she might have opened her car door for the boy but wasn’t sure how he got into the car. She stated, “I told him, ‘I got you little man, we’re good.’” Clay said she initially believed he attended General Smallwood Middle School, which was nearby, but the boy later mentioned a different school, which she did not recognize. She admitted that this made her nervous, as she did not know where to take him. She stated, “The school bus passed us, and then he started crying. I said, ‘I got you; we’re good. We’ll figure it out, but we need to Google Map it.’” Clay further explained that she could not locate her phone to look up directions and suspected the boy might have been sitting on it. She stated, “I told him, ‘Let’s call your mom and let her know you’re okay and find out where the school is.’”

Clay stopped her vehicle to search for her phone and asked a nearby woman to call her number to help locate it. Clay told officers, “I even told her to go with me to take him to the school.” Clay admitted she gave the boy a lollipop “because he was so scared.” She added, “Tell the parents I am so sorry, but I was the right person.” She also told officers the boy said his parents had instructed him not to get into anyone’s car. She said she told him, “You’re right, and don’t do it again.”

The investigation revealed that Clay and the boy did not know each other and had no prior relationship. She did not have the permission of his guardians to interact with him or take him anywhere. The child’s parents were unaware of the incident until he was returned to their residence by officers. Clay faces a charge of abduction of a child under 12, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.



The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) urges parents to speak with their children about the importance of not getting into cars with strangers.

Below are a few safety tips to share with children:

Always ask for permission: Before getting into a car with someone, children should ask an adult or trusted person for permission.

Stay alert and aware: If a stranger offers a ride, walk away and seek help from a trusted adult or public space.

Know who to trust: Teach children to recognize safe people, like school staff or law enforcement, who can help in an emergency.

Trust your instincts: If something feels wrong, children should run to a safe place and contact a trusted adult or call 9-1-1.

The CCSO also encourages the public to report suspicious activity. As demonstrated in this case, the quick action of a local resident helped ensure the child’s safety and led to the timely arrest of the suspect.

The woman’s intent is unclear at this time and there have been no similar reports. The CCSO is asking anyone with additional information to call Officer K. Bottorf at 301-609-3282 ext. 0605. The investigation is continuing.



12/19/2024: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Thursday, December 19th, 2024.

“Police Activity: PRELIMINARY INFO: CCSO is investigating a case in which a woman picked up an 8 year-old child who is not known to her as he was walking to his bus stop in Bryan’s Road, MD.

When the vehicle stopped on the side of a road, a witness noticed the child in distress and called 9-1-1.

When officers arrived they determined the woman did not know the child. She was arrested. The child was reunited with a parent.

Situation is isolated to the woman. More details to follow.”

