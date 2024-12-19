Two St. Mary’s County Men Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Two men St. Mary’s County men were arrested on December 14, 2024, after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop near Foxchase Drive in Lexington Park after identifying a silver Hyundai Sonata with suspended registration due to an insurance lapse. The incident resulted in drug-related charges against both occupants of the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Elvis Tyrell Frederick, 39, of Loveville, complied with instructions and remained by the vehicle during the stop. However, the passenger, Corey Antwain Adams, 34, of Clements, walked away toward a wooded area, ignoring deputies’ commands to stop. Deputies reported seeing Adams remove an item from his coat and discard it into the woods. He was subsequently detained and returned to the vehicle.

A search of the wooded area where Adams was seen discarding the item revealed a plastic tie-off baggie containing approximately 10 grams of a white powdery substance. Deputies identified the substance as cocaine based on their training and experience. A further search of the vehicle revealed another plastic tie-off baggie containing approximately seven grams of crack cocaine, which was found in plain view in the center console. The drugs were reportedly within the immediate reach of both the driver and the passenger.

Both suspects face multiple charges stemming from the evidence recovered. Adams is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis), possession of drug paraphernalia, and alteration of physical evidence. The latter charge alleges that Adams attempted to discard the cocaine to avoid detection by law enforcement. Frederick, the driver, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following their arrests, Frederick was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance after a bond review hearing on December 16, 2024. Adams was also released on his own recognizance following the arrest. Trials for both men are scheduled to take place in January 2025 at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

