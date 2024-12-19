Lusby Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges Following Incident at Backroad Inn in Leonardtown

A Calvert County man faces multiple charges after an altercation at the Backroad Inn in Leonardtown on December 13, 2024. Austin Tyler Selig-Miller, 21, of Lusby, was arrested by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following reports of a disturbance at the bar.

According to court documents, security personnel at the Backroad Inn detained Selig-Miller and another individual, identified as Austin Cyncere Jenkins, after the disturbance. When deputies arrived, Corporal Hersh detained Selig-Miller and noticed a pocketknife in his possession. For safety reasons, the pocketknife was removed, and during the search, deputies discovered brass knuckles concealed in Selig-Miller’s pocket. This discovery led to his arrest on charges of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

Selig-Miller was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where officers warned him to disclose any narcotics or contraband before entering the facility. Selig-Miller reportedly stated that he did not have any contraband. However, during a search conducted at the detention center, officers found a folded five-dollar bill in his wallet containing a white powdery residue suspected to be cocaine.

Deputy Fleenor, who filed the charging documents, stated that the white powder residue appeared to be cocaine. The folded money was collected and packaged as evidence. After being read his Miranda rights, Selig-Miller refused to speak with the officers.

Selig-Miller has been charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis) – A misdemeanor punishable under Maryland law.

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement – A misdemeanor involving the alleged discovery of cocaine at the detention facility.

Concealing a Dangerous Weapon – A misdemeanor charge for the brass knuckles found during the search.

Court records show that Selig-Miller was released on his own recognizance following a bail hearing on December 14, 2024. A court date is scheduled for January 23, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

