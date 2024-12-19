Police Investigating Murder of Hughesville Man Found in Charles County Field

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Swann Gate Place in Hughesville for the report of a body in a field.

When officers arrived, they found a male who was deceased.

The male was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy was conducted. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The victim was identified as Paul Sherwood Swann, age 60, who lived in a nearby house. A motive has not been established.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.