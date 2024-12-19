Jury Finds Brandywine Man Guilty of Stalking, Threatening, and Shooting at Ex-Girlfriends

UPDATE 12/19/2024: Nahvarj Mills, 31, of Brandywine, Maryland, was found guilty today of 24 counts related to cyberstalking, disseminating sexually explicit photos, and multiple shootings involving two victims.

The jury verdict, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ryan of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division, and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to court documents and the evidence presented at trial, Mills dated both victims at various points in 2022 and 2023. Each victim ended their relationship with Mills.

Between November 2023 and January 2024, Mills, angry about the break-ups, stalked both women by sending them threatening text messages, calling them hundreds of times, and showing up to their homes and places of employment unannounced.

Mills went to both victims’ houses and spread sexually explicit images of them on their lawns. He repeated this conduct at one victim’s home multiple times, spreading the photos outside her home, where her neighbors were able to see the images.

He subsequently created a fake Instagram account that appeared to belong to the victim and disseminated the victim’s sexually explicit images to numerous individuals via Instagram. Mills ultimately enlisted the help of a friend to shoot at one victim’s home on multiple occasions.

The jury found Mills guilty of multiple counts of cyberstalking, unlawful publication, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C.’s Criminal Investigation Unit, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathleen Houck, Marco Crocetti, and Caroline Burrell are prosecuting this case.

The prosecution team received valuable assistance from Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fox-Moles, Paralegal Specialists Melissa Macechko, Elizabeth Rives, and Tiffany Jones, Victim-Witness Advocates Yvonne Bryant, Rogers Dickerson, and Tonya Jones, and Supervisory Litigation Technology Specialist Leif Hickling.

Mills has an extensive criminal history dating back over the past 10 years.

In November of 2014, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Helen Harrington sentenced Mills to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended after a jury trial had acquitted Mills of 2nd degree rape charges, but found him guilty to 2nd degree assault.

In August of 2021, 19-Year-Old Keith Dickerson, Jr., of Hughesville was killed in a crash after the driver of the BMW M3, Nahvarj Ellijah Ray Mills, 28, of Brandywine, lost control an struck a semi-truck and guardrail. Last update given stated “Investigators believe speed may have been a contributing factor in this crash. State Police investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review. Charges are pending.”



Nahvarj Mills, 31, and his co-defendant Devin Roberts, 30, are both charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed with a firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and contempt for violating a stay away order from the victim, for their alleged involvement in an attempt to shoot Mills’ ex-girlfriend on January 21 and January 23, at her home on the 700 block of 51st Street, SE, Washington D.C.

10/3/2024: U.S. District Court grand jury returned a 27-count superseding indictment charging Nahvarj Mills, 31, of Brandywine, MD, with stalking, disseminating non-consensual pornography, and numerous firearms charges related to three shootings.

Mills is charged with cyberstalking in violation of a protective order; cyberstalking; interstate stalking in violation of a protection order; interstate stalking in violation of a protection order – emotional distress, use of a dangerous weapon; two counts of interstate stalking in violation of a protection order – bodily injury, emotional distress, use of a dangerous weapon; interstate violation of a protection order; three counts of interstate violation of a protection, use of a dangerous weapon; three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; interstate communications with intent to extort; assault with intent to kill while armed; three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence; and four counts of first degree unlawful publication.

According to court documents, Mills and the alleged victim, his former significant other, began dating in approximately December 2022. Mills physically abused the victim on multiple occasions. In approximately the summer of 2023, the victim ended the relationship with Mills. Angry about the breakup, Mills began contacting the victim by phone.

He appeared uninvited at her workplace in Maryland and at her home in the District. Mills threatened to distribute sexually explicit images of the victim and then he made good on his threat.

On November 23, 2023, the victim received text messages stating in part, “Got no job, got no kids, got no family. I have nothing to do. But what I do have, is the money to keep bothering you.”

Around December 31, 2023, the victim received 30 phone calls from “No Caller ID.” The calls followed an attempt by the victim to meet up with Mills in an effort to make amends. Those efforts ended when Mills pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head.

On January 2, 2024, the victim reported Mills’ conduct to the MPD and filed a petition for a Civil Protection Order (CPO). The victim’s mother subsequently electronically served Mills with a Temporary Protection Order at his known phone number.

In the same conversation, Mills sent the mother numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of the victim. Mills also wrote, “I can easily pull this .40 trigger,” followed by photos of a firearm and ammunition that appear consistent with the .40 caliber firearm and ammunition later recovered from Mills’ home pursuant to a residential search warrant.

Also in early January, Mills allegedly created a fake Instagram account in the victim’s name. The victim then received several messages from the account threatening to disseminate sexually explicit images and videos of her. Mills later made good on his threat and sent out the images and videos to several individuals who knew the victim.

On January 6, 2024, Ring camera footage captured footage of a man believed to be Mills outside the victim’s home. The man spread typed-out paragraphs containing threatening messages along with explicit images. A few days later, on January 11, 2024, the victim found more sexually explicit photos on her lawn.

On January 19, 2024, a D.C. Superior Court Judge granted a CPO, which ordered Mills to stay away from the victim, her home, her workplace, her vehicle, and her family.

On January 20, 2024, Mills again spread sexually explicit images outside the victim’s home. On this occasion, the victim personally observed Mills in her front yard and saw him return to a vehicle along with another individual.

Also on January 20, 2024, Mills allegedly spread sexually explicit images outside another victim’s home. He also reportedly sent numerous unwanted and threatening text messages and made unwanted calls to this victim. Mills is now charged with one count of cyberstalking in connection with this victim.

The campaign of stalking and violence against the first victim escalated further in late January 2024. Three separate shootings targeted the victim’s bedroom on January 21, 22, and 23. The third shooting occurred after Mills called the victim and threatened to kill her.

On January 26, 2024, Mills returned to the victim’s home where police arrested him and charged him with violating the protection order. Once again, the court ordered Mills to stay away from the victim and not contact her. Nonetheless, Mills made continued efforts to contact the victim.

On February 7, 2024, Mills was arrested pursuant to a warrant issued by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Mills has been detained since his arrest on February 7, 2024.On July 18, 2024, a federal Grand Jury returned an initial seven-count indictment, and Mills was transferred to federal custody.

