Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Armed Robberies

U.S. District Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Andrew Trayvon Hale, 27, of Prince George’s County, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with 11 armed commercial robberies and the discharge of a firearm during one of the robberies.

Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County Police Department; Chief Richard Bowers, Greenbelt Police Department; and Chief Pamela Smith, Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

According to Hale’s plea agreement, between June 19, 2022, and July 23, 2022, he, and co-conspirator Antoine Javon Hare, committed at least 11 separate robberies of at least 10 retail establishments in the District of Columbia and Maryland. At least one of the robbers used a firearm in each robbery.



Specifically, Hale admitted that on June 19, 2022, and through the course of the next month, he and Hare committed armed robberies of various convenience stores located in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

After their final robbery, Prince George’s County Police Department officers and a Guardian helicopter tracked Hale and Hare’s vehicle as they fled. The robbers led officers on a high-speed chase into the District of Columbia. Eventually, they lost control of their vehicle and crashed, leading to their arrest. Officers recovered Hale and Hare’s firearms along with proceeds from at least one of their robberies.

Additionally, Hare pled guilty to his involvement in the abovementioned crimes on December 11, 2024. Sentencing for Hare is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

U.S. Attorney Barron praised the FBI, Prince George’s County Police Department, Greenbelt Police Department, and the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick D. Kibbe and Megan S. McKoy who are prosecuting the case.