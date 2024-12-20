St. Mary’s County Felon Indicted on Illegal Firearms and Ammunition Possession Charges in Dameron

Bruce Bernard Franks, Jr., 32, of Dameron, is facing legal trouble after being indicted on multiple charges related to illegal firearms and ammunition possession. The indictment stems from an extensive investigation conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The investigation, which began in January 2024, focused on allegations that Franks was involved in the illegal distribution, transfer, and sale of firearms. On November 21, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Franks’ residence on Three Notch Road in Dameron. The operation, involving the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Team and the ATF, resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons and ammunition. According to court documents, Franks was present at the residence during the raid.

During the search, authorities reportedly found a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle in Franks’ bedroom, along with a 12-gauge shotgun, an unloaded revolver, and various types of ammunition. Additionally, a short-barreled AR-15 style rifle was found in plain view in his truck parked on the property. Spent shell casings were discovered throughout the property, indicating recent firearm usage. Investigators noted that Franks admitted to owning the AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, as well as to firing the AR-15 on his property. He also admitted to altering the AR-15 to have a barrel shorter than the legally required 16 inches.

Franks was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior convictions, including a 2021 conviction for the illegal possession of a regulated firearm and a 2023 conviction for felony robbery. These convictions classify as disqualifying crimes under Maryland law. During questioning, Franks reportedly told investigators that he understood his Miranda rights and voluntarily spoke about his actions.

Franks is now facing six misdemeanor charges, outlined as follows:

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm (two counts): Franks is accused of possessing an AK-47 rifle and a revolver despite his status as a prohibited individual due to prior felony convictions.

Possession of an Unregistered Rifle/Shotgun: Authorities allege that Franks was found with a short-barreled AR-15 rifle, which was unregistered.

Possession of a Rifle/Shotgun While Disqualified: This charge relates to his possession of the AK-47 rifle after being convicted of disqualifying crimes.

Illegal Possession of Ammunition: Multiple calibers of ammunition were reportedly found at the residence, including shotgun shells. Franks admitted to possessing and using some of the ammunition.

During the interview following the search, Franks made several admissions to investigators. He acknowledged ownership of the firearms, including the AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, and admitted to firing the AR-15 on the property. He also stated that he had altered the AR-15 to have a barrel shorter than the legal limit of 16 inches. Franks further admitted to being aware of his disqualification from firearm ownership due to his prior convictions.

Franks was officially indicted on December 16, 2024, by a St. Mary’s County grand jury. An arrest warrant was issued on the same day, and Franks appeared in court on December 18, 2024, for a bail review hearing. The court has not yet determined his pretrial release status, and the case remains open in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

If convicted, Franks faces penalties that include significant fines—up to $10,000 for some charges—and potential imprisonment.

Dameron Man Indicted on Gun and Ammo Charges After Raid

Search Warrant Yields Illegal Firearms in St. Mary’s County Home

Resident Admits to Altering Rifle, Faces Multiple Charges

Man with Felony Record Found with Loaded Weapons, Ammunition

St. Mary’s County Officials Highlight Importance of Firearm Regulations