Nanjemoy Man Indicted for False Bomb Threat at St. Mary’s County Walmart

Demetrius Demell Carroll, 30, of Nanjemoy, has been indicted by a St. Mary’s County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a false bomb threat made at the Walmart located on Miramar Way in California, Maryland.

The indictment, issued on December 16, 2024, accuses Carroll of transmitting false information concerning the detonation of a destructive device.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2024, at approximately 2:25 p.m., when law enforcement responded to a report of a bomb threat at the retail store. According to court records, a Walmart employee, who was working in the electronics department, received a phone call from an unidentified male. The caller stated that the store needed to be evacuated because there was a bomb inside. Before the employee could place the call on hold to alert management, the caller hung up. At the time of the threat, the store was crowded with several hundred customers and employees, yet no evacuation occurred.

As officers investigated outside the store, they observed a Black male, later identified as Demetrius Demell Carroll, riding a bicycle in the parking lot. Witnesses noted that Carroll appeared to be using his phone and potentially recording the activity of law enforcement. The store manager and another employee later informed officers that Carroll had allegedly ridden past them and made a concerning comment, reportedly saying, “This bitch gonna blow up.” The comment alarmed the staff because only a few people were aware of the threat at the time.

Officers located Carroll inside Walmart and questioned him regarding the incident. According to the investigation, Carroll denied making the bomb threat and explained that he overheard officers discussing it while speaking with Walmart management. To cooperate, he allowed officers to check his phone, which showed no calls at 2:17 p.m. or 2:18 p.m., the approximate time of the reported threat. However, records revealed two calls made at 2:07 p.m. through the “TextNow” application, a service that can obscure a caller’s identity.

During the investigation, Walmart’s loss prevention lead, provided video surveillance and access to the store’s call logs. The review revealed that the bomb threat call had been received at 2:07 p.m. from a number registered to a TextNow account. A subpoena to Apple later linked this number to Carroll, with the address provided matching the information he gave officers at the scene. Additionally, Walmart staff reported that Carroll had been observed earlier that day by asset protection. They stated that he appeared to realize he was under surveillance and left the store without taking any merchandise. The store manager speculated that Carroll might have been upset about being monitored and made the threat as retaliation.

The St. Mary’s County Grand Jury charged Carroll with one count of false statement—destructive device, a felony under Maryland Criminal Law. If convicted, Carroll faces up to 10 years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Carroll is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry in St. Mary’s County District Court on January 3, 2025. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.