VIDEO: A Legacy of Light: Honoring Bubby by Giving Back to Our Community

For decades, the late Joseph “Bubby” Knott brought Christmas magic to St. Mary’s County. Through his remarkable displays at Flat Iron Farm, he transformed a quiet corner of Southern Maryland into a holiday wonderland. Families from near and far came to share in the warmth, wonder, and good will that Bubby poured into each twinkling bulb and handmade decoration. Now, we have a unique opportunity to continue his generous spirit and honor his memory by supporting four of his favorite local charities.

Carrying On Bubby’s Spirit of Giving

Bubby wasn’t just an entrepreneur or community leader—he was a man who believed that the greatest joy came from lifting others up. He gave selflessly, expecting nothing in return, and cherished the smiling faces of children and families who enjoyed his Christmas displays. From the early 1990s onward, Bubby’s light shows weren’t simply a spectacle; they were a gathering place where folks could stroll, listen to music, sip hot chocolate, and soak in the holiday cheer. Generations of children grew up eagerly anticipating a drive through the farm, marveling at animated lights dancing to festive tunes, feeding friendly animals, and leaving with hearts full of wonder.

Bubby’s generosity didn’t end with Christmas lights. He lent a helping hand to local schools, churches, and neighbors, often paving parking lots, removing snow, and donating his resources without hesitation. He believed in nurturing the community he called home, and never turned away anyone who needed his support.

A Final Christmas Farewell—and a Chance to Help

This year, Bubby’s family and friends have come together to organize one final tribute to his legacy, bringing the community back to Flat Iron Farm to share in a familiar, comforting holiday experience. Though we know this will be the last grand event as we’ve known it, we also know that Bubby’s spirit can live on through our collective generosity.

In his honor, we are asking the community to come together and support four charities that Bubby held close to his heart:

St. Mary’s Hospice House – Providing compassionate care to individuals and families during life’s most challenging transitions.

St. Mary’s Little League – Offering a safe, engaging environment for children to learn teamwork, resilience, and the love of the game.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen – Ensuring that no neighbor goes hungry, nourishing body and soul through community meals.

2nd District Fire Department & Rescue Squad – Keeping our community safe, responding to emergencies, and offering life-saving services to those in need.

Your Gift Doubles Its Impact

Help them Reach the Finish Line – With $74,000 Already Raised Out of the $100,000 Goal, Your Contribution Will Bring Us Closer to Doubling Every Dollar!

In the true spirit of the season, every donation you make will have twice the power. Once they collectively reach $100,000 for these four charities, Bubby’s family will match that amount dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, effectively doubling every dollar you give. This combined support will provide invaluable aid to families, children, and frontline responders in our community.

It’s a profound way to honor a man who gave so much of himself, ensuring his legacy of kindness and care lives on. With your help, they can achieve this milestone and continue shining the light Bubby sparked within our community.

How to Give

Donations of any size are welcome. Consider a gift in memory of Bubby’s love for the children who came to marvel at his lights, the families who forged cherished traditions at the farm, and the countless individuals uplifted by his quiet acts of kindness.

By giving, you carry forward Bubby’s belief that no effort is too small, no gift insignificant. Just as he turned a simple Christmas display into a beloved landmark, your contribution—when joined with those of friends, neighbors, and strangers—can light the way to a brighter future for everyone in St. Mary’s County.

Join Us in Honoring Bubby’s Memory

This holiday season, let us come together as a community once more. Let’s celebrate the legacy of a man who taught us that the magic of Christmas isn’t just in the lights—it’s in the love and generosity we share with one another. Together, we can help these four local charities and transform our collective tribute into a timeless gift of compassion and hope.

Make your donation today, and let’s give back in honor of all Bubby Knott did for St. Mary’s County.



