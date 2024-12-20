Happy Charles County Mom Gets Early Christmas with $50,000 Scratch-Off Win

Southern Maryland player plans to use scratch-off prize to pay bills, enjoy the holidays

A Southern Maryland woman sprang into action after discovering she was the first $50,000 top-prize winner on the new Cash to Go scratch-off.

The loyal player said she was “moonwalking” with excitement after she discovered her big win. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to get my glasses to double-check when I saw that I won,” she told Lottery officials. The happy woman recalled thinking, “This can’t be real.”

It was indeed real! The Charles County resident was at home, scratching off instant tickets, when she matched the winning number of 7 on the Cash to Go game. That match came with a $50,000 top prize. The government employee plans to use her windfall to pay bills and boost her family’s holiday fun.

“My daughter was excited because it meant more Christmas gifts for her,” the big winner said, laughing.

She bought the $5 game at Atrium Wine and Spirits located at 37680 Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall. The St. Mary’s County retailer also gets some cash to go, as the Lottery will issue a $500 bonus to the store for selling the $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $5 Cash to Go game went on sale on Dec. 2 with seven top prizes of $50,000; six top prizes remain. The game is packed with smaller prizes, too, ranging from $5 to $5,000.