Traffic Stop in Lexington Park Leads to Drug Arrests and Felony Charges

On December 19, 2024, a traffic stop in Lexington Park resulted in the arrests of two individuals, Zuri Kali Harrison, 22, of Great Mills, and Cindi Lynn Sweeney, 45, of Lexington Park.

Both were arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed multiple controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and related paraphernalia. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest followed suspicious behavior and prior knowledge of an active warrant for one of the occupants.

Deputy Joseph Senatore was conducting traffic enforcement near Pegg Road and Ronald Drive when he observed a gray Hyundai Venue with Florida registration. Based on previous law enforcement interactions, the deputy recognized the vehicle’s passenger as Cindi Lynn Sweeney, who had an active warrant for violation of probation. Upon observing the vehicle turn onto Gloucester Court and park, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle.

During the encounter, the deputy confirmed Sweeney’s identity and placed her under arrest. While interacting with the vehicle’s occupants, the deputy noticed suspicious movements from the rear passenger, later identified as Zuri Kali Harrison. According to Deputy Senatore, these movements included Harrison reaching into his waistband and pockets and passing unknown items to other passengers.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered multiple items of interest. In plain view, deputies found a silver spoon with white powdery residue near Sweeney’s seat and a glass smoking device near Harrison’s feet. Further analysis revealed the residue to be cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. Additional searches yielded a pink cosmetic case containing another smoking device, also with cocaine residue.

Harrison and the vehicle’s other occupants were detained while deputies conducted a more thorough investigation. A search of Harrison revealed a plastic bag hidden in his gluteal region, which contained an orange pill bottle with an obliterated label. Inside the bottle, officers found:

One hundred blue pills labeled “M 30,” determined to be counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl, a Schedule II CDS.

Twenty-five white pills labeled “T259,” identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a Schedule II CDS.

One blue pill labeled “Y 20,” identified as alprazolam, a Schedule IV CDS.

Also recovered from Harrison’s person was a black digital scale, $805 in cash, and a cell phone. Based on the quantities of drugs, the paraphernalia, and cash recovered, Deputy Senatore noted that the evidence was consistent with the distribution and sale of narcotics. “The large amount of CDS located on Harrison was in a quantity inconsistent with personal use,” he stated. “This, along with the recovery of the digital scale, large cash amount, and obliterated label, indicated an intent to distribute.”

Harrison was found to be on supervised probation for CDS-related offenses from 2023 and 2024.

Harrison faces eight charges, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics (a felony), multiple counts of possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obliterating a prescription label. He is being held without bond following a bail review hearing on December 20, 2024.

Sweeney, meanwhile, faces three charges: possession of CDS (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and the probation violation warrant. She was released the same day on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond.

Zuri Kali Harrison was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

Four counts of CDS Possession (Not Cannabis): Cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and alprazolam

Two counts of Possession of Paraphernalia: digital scale and smoking devices

Prescription Label Obliteration

Cindi Lynn Sweeney was charged with the following:

Possession of CDS (Not Cannabis): Cocaine

Possession of Paraphernalia: Silver spoon with cocaine residue

Probation Violation Warrant

Both suspects remain under investigation, with significant evidence pointing toward Harrison’s alleged involvement in drug distribution in the area.