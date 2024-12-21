$50,000 Powerball Win Changes Waldorf Woman’s Dinner Plans

A Charles County woman told Lottery officials a story that began with her sitting down at a restaurant to order dinner from a waiter and ended with her eating the food hours later at home. What interrupted her meal? Why, it was Powerball! It seems that discovering that one has won $50,000 can just wreck an appetite.

“I play every once in a while,” the bank employee explained, “but I don’t check my tickets until I have a solid handful.” After placing her order at a restaurant last week, she realized the business was also a Lottery retailer. “While I was waiting, I decided to scan my pile of tickets.”

The first one she checked – a $2 quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Oct.19 drawing –created the internal uproar that delayed her dinner. “It was such a surprise. It just came out of nowhere,” the Waldorf resident said. “I was so excited that I had to get out of there.”

Adjusting her order to carryout, she waited until the food was ready and took off for home. “The last thing on my mind was eating.”

The winner plans to pay bills with her $50,000 Powerball prize. “I’ll have plenty left over to do some traveling,” she added. One destination on her list is sure to be Jimmie’s Paddock at 4740 Crain Highway in White Plains, where she bought her lucky ticket.