Maryland Hunters Harvest 30,833 Deer during Two-Week Firearms Season

Harvest increased nearly 9% compared to last year’s total

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 30,833 deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 30 through Dec. 14. The firearms season harvest was almost 9% higher than last year’s official count of 28,312 deer.

“The two week firearm season continues to be our most popular deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “We’d like to thank all those who participated in the management of Maryland’s deer population this firearms season and congratulate those hunters who were successful in putting venison in their freezers.”

Hunters reported taking 11,709 antlered deer during the two-week season, a 2.7% decrease compared to last year’s official total of 12,028. The antlerless harvest increased 17% from 16,284 last year to 19,124 this year.

Sika deer represented 540 of the total antlered harvest and 566 of the total antlerless harvest. The Sika deer harvest was up 1.4% overall.

More than 4,062 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing just over 13% of the total harvest. Deer hunting is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,632 antlered and 2,106 antlerless deer (up 2.5% and 48%, respectively). The antlerless harvest increase was attributed to a recent regulation change that added 5 – 6 days to the antlerless firearm season in Region A. The added days provide more opportunity for hunters in the region to harvest deer, which assists the department with deer population management.

In the remainder of the state (Region B), hunters reported taking 9,077 antlered and 17,018 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest decreased 4% while the antlerless harvest increased 14.5%.

Modern firearm deer season opens again on January 10, 2025, in deer management region B. Maryland’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will reopen Dec. 21 and run through Jan. 4.

Maryland reported harvest for the two-week firearm season is below:



Antlered Antlerless Total County 2023 2024 % Change 2023 2024 % Change 2023 2024 % Change Allegany 856 864 0.9 486 707 45.5 1,342 1,571 17.1 Anne Arundel 202 181 -10.4 225 308 36.9 427 489 14.5 Baltimore 444 464 4.5 733 844 15.1 1,177 1,308 11.1 Calvert 186 156 -16.1 304 375 23.4 490 531 8.4 Caroline whitetail 398 348 -12.6 848 1,101 29.8 1,246 1,449 16.3 sika 0 1 * 0 0 * 0 1 * Carroll 1,064 853 -19.8 1,463 1,491 1.9 2,527 2,344 -7.2 Cecil 407 359 -11.8 718 835 16.3 1,125 1,194 6.1 Charles 360 403 11.9 507 657 29.6 867 1,060 22.3 Dorchester whitetail 341 280 -17.9 625 625 0.0 966 905 -6.3 sika 431 466 8.1 531 495 -6.8 962 961 -0.1 Frederick 1,220 1,104 -9.5 1,594 1,567 -1.7 2,814 2,671 -5.1 Garrett 1,409 1,452 3.1 808 1,219 50.9 2,217 2,671 20.5 Harford 331 351 6.0 592 796 34.5 923 1,147 24.3 Howard 175 222 26.9 323 328 1.5 498 550 10.4 Kent 466 422 -9.4 779 1,003 28.8 1,245 1,425 14.5 Montgomery 308 365 18.5 452 468 3.5 760 833 9.6 Prince George’s 186 206 10.8 238 298 25.2 424 504 18.9 Queen Anne’s 414 446 7.7 821 1,137 38.5 1,235 1,583 28.2 Somerset whitetail 301 304 1.0 563 667 18.5 864 971 12.4 sika 8 9 * 5 4 * 13 13 * St. Mary’s 255 247 -3.1 385 476 23.6 640 723 13.0 Talbot 280 297 6.1 658 820 24.6 938 1,117 19.1 Washington 979 967 -1.2 875 980 12.0 1,854 1,947 5.0 Wicomico whitetail 437 372 -14.9 805 800 -0.6 1,242 1,172 -5.6 sika 62 64 3.2 53 64 20.8 115 128 11.3 Worcester whitetail 507 506 -0.2 893 1,056 18.3 1,400 1,562 11.6 sika 1 0 * 0 3 * 1 3 * Total 12,028 11,709 -2.7 16,284 19,124 17.4 28,312 30,833 8.9