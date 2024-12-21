Sports Wagering Contributes $11.8 Million to the State During November 2024

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $11,798,035 in contributions to the state during November 2024, the largest single-month total the program has produced since its launch in December 2021.

Sports wagering contributions to the state are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. The largest previous single-month contribution was $9.4 million in September 2024.

Through the first five months of Fiscal Year 2025 (July 2024 through November 2024), sports wagering has delivered $40,065,740 to the Blueprint Fund, compared to $18,111,505 for the same period in FY2024.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $639,867,400 during November 2024 and won back $557,528,805 in prizes. The $639.9 million in wagers marked the state’s largest single-month handle, surpassing the $593.1 million figure in October 2024. Maryland has 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 12 retail sportsbook locations.

A detailed summary of the November 2024 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for November 2024:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $18,855,289 (includes $2,650 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $621,012,112 (includes $1,622,413 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $639,867,400

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $16,944,794

Mobile: $540,584,011

Combined: $557,528,805

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $1,910,494 (10.1%)

Mobile: $80,428,101 (13.0%)

Combined: $82,338,595 (12.9%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $1,359,988

Mobile: $77,293,580

Combined: $78,653,567

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $203,998

Mobile: $11,594,037

Combined: $11,798,035

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $128,518,900

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,572,211

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures.

To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.