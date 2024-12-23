Creative Grief Support Programs for Children, Teens, and Their Families

Chesapeake Life Center has more than 30 years of experience using fun and friendship to help grieving children find a path to healing. Here is what is planned for children and teens this winter:

Stepping Stones Grief Support Group for ages 6 to 18 — This group is for children and teens who have lost someone dear to them within the last 12 months. The focus will be on normalizing grief reactions, teaching coping skills and providing opportunities to remember their loved ones. Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment.

Two four-week sessions will be offered. The first will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through 28, at the Hospice of the Chesapeake John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

The second will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through 28, at the Hospice of the Chesapeake Charles County office, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland.

The cost for four weeks is $40.

Rhythm of Life: Drum Circle Support Group — This free group allows kids and teens ages 9 to 18 to connect through creative expression and the healing power of drumming. Drumming has been shown to relieve symptoms that come with grief and loss, improve physical well-being, help process and regulate emotions … and it’s fun! The group will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22 , at the Burnett Center for Hope & Healing, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Breakfast with Your Buddies — Children and teens (ages 6–18) are invited to a special breakfast where they can connect with friends and participate in guided activities to honor their loved ones through creativity and play. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The cost is $10. A workshop for grieving parents will be held at the same time. Details below.

Parenting While Grieving Workshop — Join a supportive two-hour workshop designed for parents navigating the challenges of grief. Connect with others who understand your journey, share personal stories to honor your losses and explore David Kessler’s “Six Needs of the Grieving.” Participants also can engage in optional activities such as group mindfulness, nature-inspired exercises, expressive arts, skill-sharing and more.

The workshop coincides with “Breakfast with Your Buddies” for children and teens, on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. The cost is $10. When registering, please indicate if your children will be attending the breakfast.

Registration is required for all programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.