January 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Kick off the New Year with an exciting lineup of events at the Calvert Marine Museum! Get your tickets for the first Maritime Performance Series concert of the season, and don’t miss a special day of celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The museum is also thrilled to announce the 2025 themes for its educational programs, Little Minnows and Sea Squirts! For a full list of upcoming programs and events, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 2.

Thursdays, Jan. 2 & 9 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is “Wacky Weather.” Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website



1 – 4:30 p.m.: Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits. For more information, visit: Calendar • First Fossil Friday! (calvertmarinemuseum.com)

Saturdays, the month of Jan. – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia Opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit our Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice.

Sundays, the month of Jan. – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m.: Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, Jan 12 – Creature Feature Celebrating the Chinese New Year: Year of the Snake! 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.: This month, we’re celebrating the Chinese New Year: Year of the Snake! Discover the fascinating world of snakes and learn about their role in the ecosystem. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Jan. 16 & 23 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This month’s theme is “Wacky Weather.” For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, Jan. 20 – A Day of Service Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us as we celebrate how each of us can give back to our communities. Reflect on Dr. King’s powerful “I Have a Dream” speech and take away a memento of inspiration. Discover ideas for small acts of kindness to pay it forward in your own community. Learn about local heroes making a difference while creating a mosaic craft, and explore volunteer opportunities with nearby organizations.

Monday, Jan. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.: CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Jan. 24 – Maritime Performance Series: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian From China to Appalachia 7 p.m.: Grammy Award-winning American roots artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer join Chinese classical hammered dulcimer player Chao Tian in a show that blends music from China to Appalachia and beyond. Their friendship was born from a mutual love of musical exploration, nurtured in jam sessions that inspired a performance highlighting the power of music to connect cultures. The group’s repertoire includes traditional Chinese, Appalachian, and contemporary music from around the world. The performance will be held in the museum’s Harms Gallery, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., with beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets are $20 online (up to one day prior) at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 on the day of the concert and at the door.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults; $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL.

For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042

