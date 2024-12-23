St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death Following Unreported Vehicle Crash in Bushwood

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) are investigating a death preliminarily linked to an unreported traffic collision.

On Sunday, December 22, 2024, at approximately 2:15 a.m., deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Montfort Road in Bushwood for a report of an unresponsive individual. Upon arrival, deputies located Trueman Cross Montfort, 64, and immediately rendered life-saving efforts. Montfort was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Montfort was involved in an unreported vehicle crash on the evening of Saturday, December 21. Preliminary findings indicate that Montfort was driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban on Whites Neck Road toward Bushwood Wharf Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, and continued in the grass, hitting a telephone support pole. Montfort then drove the damaged vehicle to his residence, where he was later found unresponsive by a family member.

The SMCSO Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Witnesses to the crash or events leading up to it are encouraged to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at [email protected].

