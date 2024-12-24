Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Identity Fraud to Avoid Child Support Warrants in Calvert County

A routine traffic stop on December 9, 2024, in Calvert County led to the arrest of Dontray Joseph Creek, 30, of Prince Frederick, after authorities discovered he had used another person’s identity to avoid identification and outstanding child support warrants.

According to court documents, Deputy Deinert of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped a black Dodge Durango for having inadequate tag lights near Armory Road and Fairgrounds Road. The driver, identified as Deandre Plater, was operating the vehicle with an expired learner’s permit. To determine if the passenger could lawfully drive the vehicle, the officer requested identification from the passenger, who provided the name and birth date of another individual, Keith Maxie Stepney.

Upon further investigation, Deputy Deinert found discrepancies between the passenger’s physical appearance and Stepney’s records. A follow-up with Detective Wyatt McDowell confirmed that the real Stepney was in Florida and unaware of the incident. Authorities then confronted the passenger, who admitted his true identity as Dontray Joseph Creek. Creek stated he provided false information because he had outstanding child support warrants.

Creek was taken into custody and charged with Fraud – Person Identifying Information to Avoid Prosecution, a misdemeanor under Maryland law. He was also served with two warrants for child support. The incident, including Creek’s statements, was recorded on body-worn cameras.

Creek was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2025, at the Calvert County District Court.

