Prince Frederick Man Charged with Assault After Spitting in Officer’s Eye and Face at Detention Center

Alan Douglas Oberlander, 49, of Prince Frederick, faces a charge of second-degree assault following an incident at the Calvert County Detention Center on December 14, 2024.

According to court documents, at approximately 12:56 a.m. at the detention center on Stafford Road. Calvert County Correctional DFC Kelly, responding to a report of a disorderly inmate, encountered Oberlander in his cell.

During the interaction, Oberlander allegedly assaulted DFC Kelly by spitting in the officer’s eye and face.

Following the incident, DFC Kelly sought precautionary medical treatment at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Oberlander was taken into custody and formally charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor under Maryland law, carrying potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $2,500.

His initial bail hearing was held on December 16, 2024, presided over by Judge Patrick R. Duley, who ordered Oberlander to be held without bond.