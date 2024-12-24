State Police Arrest Driver for DUI, Three Others Face Drug and Weapon Charges in Lexington Park

On December 22, 2024, a routine welfare check at a gas station in Lexington Park led to the arrests of four individuals on charges ranging from drug possession to providing false information to law enforcement.

Senior Trooper Oyler and Trooper Abdel Wahab of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack, were dispatched to the Shell gas station at Maryland Route 235 and Pegg Road around 11:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox idling near the air pump with several occupants inside. The rear passengers made abrupt movements, appearing to conceal something, which drew the officers’ attention.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Melissa Anne Dudley, 45, of La Plata, exited the car and displayed signs of impairment. According to court documents, Dudley had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and difficulty maintaining her balance. When asked if she had consumed alcohol, she admitted, “I drank last night.”

While Dudley was retrieving her license from the car, Trooper Oyler observed a glass smoking device and copper wool in plain view—items commonly associated with drug use. A probable cause search of the vehicle was initiated, and the situation quickly escalated.

As officers began the search, Michael Nelson, 42, of Lexington Park, fled the scene on foot. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office pursued Nelson and apprehended him in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Three Notch Road. A search of Nelson revealed a baggie of suspected powder cocaine, a baggie of suspected crack cocaine, and a concealed set of brass knuckles.

Nelson was charged with:

Dangerous Weapon – Concealed

CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order

Disorderly Conduct

Two other passengers in the vehicle were identified as Thomas Dalton, 38, of Hughesville, and Tabitha Wilson, 30, of unknown address. Dalton was seen taking a drink from a liquor bottle inside the car before stepping out. He was detained and charged after officers discovered suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Wilson initially provided a false name, identifying herself as Kristen. A subsequent investigation revealed her true identity and an outstanding warrant in Calvert County for CDS distribution.

Wilson was charged with:

CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

False Statement to Peace Officer

Dalton was charged with:

CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Melissa Dudley, the driver, was subjected to field sobriety tests, during which she exhibited significant signs of impairment. Tests indicated multiple signs of intoxication, including failing the one-leg stand and walk-and-turn tests. Officers also noted the strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Dudley was charged with:

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

The probable cause search of the Chevrolet Equinox revealed the following:

Three glass smoking devices commonly used for smoking crack cocaine.

Copper wool used as a filtration tool for drug paraphernalia.

Three white hard rocks of suspected crack cocaine located in the passenger compartment.

Items discovered on Michael Nelson’s person included:

A baggie of suspected powder cocaine.

A baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

A concealed deadly weapon (brass knuckles).

Following the arrests, Dudley, Nelson, Dalton, and Wilson were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing. They face various charges related to drug possession, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, providing false information, and, in Dudley’s case, driving under the influence.

