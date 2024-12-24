House Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation, Teen Flown to Children’s Center

On Monday, December 23, 2024, at approximately 8:07 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Bay District and Seventh District responded to the 26800 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire with injuries.

The 911 caller reported a candle had caught the house on fire, advised one female patient had burn injuries and that the fire was “big”

Over 50 firefighters responded with first arriving crews finding smoke showing from the single story residence.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters located fire in the bedroom and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour, performed overhaul, checked for extensions, and did multiple searches of the residence. Incident Command requested the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to an nearby landing zone with Trooper 7 and transported the 13-year-old female to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

