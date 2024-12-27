UPDATE: Support a Family in Need – House Fire in Mechanicsville Leaves Teen Injured, Family Displaced

UPDATE 12/27/2024: The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD), along with surrounding companies, responded to a devastating structure fire in their first-due response area on Monday, December 23rd.

This tragedy struck the home of their Past Fire Chief and current Board of Director Bobby Johnson. The fire not only displaced the family during the holiday season but also caused injuries to his young granddaughter. Sadly, she lost everything in her room.

We are rallying together to support this family in their time of need. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with their recovery, and your help can make a real difference.

Please consider donating and sharing this message to help one of our own. Together, we can bring hope and relief to this family during this difficult time. Click here for the GoFundMe page.

If you do not want to use PayPal or GoFundMe, you can drop a check off at the fire station or mail it to the departments P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Make Check out to Bobby Johnson.

The Fire Station is located at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.



On Monday, December 23, 2024, at approximately 8:07 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Hughesville, Bay District and Seventh District responded to the 26800 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire with injuries.

The 911 caller reported a candle had caught the house on fire, advised one female patient had burn injuries and that the fire was “big”

Over 50 firefighters responded with first arriving crews finding smoke showing from the single story residence.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters located fire in the bedroom and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour, performed overhaul, checked for extensions, and did multiple searches of the residence. Incident Command requested the Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to an nearby landing zone with Trooper 7 and transported the 13-year-old female to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

