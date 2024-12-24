As Jackpot Surpasses $1 Billion, Maryland Players Win Mega Millions Prizes

With the Mega Millions jackpot going over one billion dollars this week, player attention is focused on the multi-state jackpot games, resulting in five Mega Millions wins of $10,000 or more across Maryland in the past week, and two big Powerball wins, one for $150,000 in Dunkirk and one for $50,000 in Perry Hall.

The big Mega Millions wins came in Abingdon, Baltimore, District Heights, Prince Frederick and Fort Washington.

The Mega Millions annuity jackpot stands at $944 million for the Christmas Eve drawing. The next Powerball drawing is tonight (Dec. 23) and has an annuity jackpot of $103 million.

Across the state, and across all games, the Maryland Lottery paid more than $31.7 million in prizes during the week of Dec. 16-22, including 34 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Meanwhile, a $1 million Mega Millions prize on a ticket sold Dec. 10 at the Wawa store at 709 Belair Road in Bel Air remains unclaimed. In addition to some of the big prizes in the past week, there are eight Mega Millions and Powerball prizes of $10,000 or more that remain unclaimed.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last date to claim for scratch-offs is posted on the scratch-offs page.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Dec. 16-22:

$500,000 Prize

Bonus Bingo X20, Ken Mar Liquors, 1525 Solomon’s Island Road South, Prince Frederick

$50,000 Prizes

$30,000 Prize

Diamond Bingo, 7-Eleven, 11922 Main Street, Libertytown

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Dec. 16-22:

FAST PLAY

$50,000 Merry Money Match ticket sold Dec. 21 at Marlboro Pike Shell, 5921 Silver Hill Road, District Heights (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

KENO

$48,108 ticket sold Dec. 22 at Bridge Drive Inn, 6654 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$27,000 ticket sold Dec. 22 at Eastover Liquors, 4909-4913 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

MEGA MILLIONS

$20,000 ticket sold Dec. 18 at Weis Market, 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Beverage Barn, 3000 Emmorton Road, Abington (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Wawa, 4901 Boston Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Wawa, 2151 Brooks Drive, District Heights (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Silesia Convenience, 10909 Livingston Road, Fort Washington (claimed)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Jessup Shell, 2753 Annapolis Road, Hanover (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Zip In Mart, 6801 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 21 at Modern Liquors, 2358 Iverson Street, Temple Hills (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 19 at Erdman Liquors, 3931 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore (claimed

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 21 at Route 40 Sunoco, 5612 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Safeway, 40 Shining Willow Way, La Plata (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 22 at Marathon Gas, 7600 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 20 at Branch Avenue Liquors, 3302 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 22 at 7-Eleven, 8411 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

POWERBALL

$150,000 ticket sold Dec. 21 at Dunkirk Fastop, 9880 Southern Maryland Boulevard, Dunkirk (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 16 at Perry Hall Petro, 8809 Belair Road, Perry Hall (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

RACETRAX

$60,351 ticket sold Dec. 18 at Galleria Deli, 1419 York Road, Lutherville (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$26,784 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Woodbridge Liquor Mart, 1401 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood (unclaimed as of Dec. 23)

$27,000 ticket sold Dec. 21 at 7-Eleven, 3395 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf (claimed)

High tier unclaimed Mega Millions and Powerball tickets from previous weeks

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold Dec. 10 at Wawa, 709 Belair Road, Bel Air

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold Sept. 9 at Livingston Mobil, 11800 Livingston Road, Fort Washington

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold October 14 at Giant, 5400 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold Oct. 22 at Laurel Park Liquor and Deli, 13600 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold Nov. 25 at Shoppers, 18066 Manteny Road, Germantown

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold Dec. 2 at 7-Eleven, 900 Merrimac Drive, Takoma Park

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold July 27 at Rockville Service Center, 1900 Rockville Pike, Rockville

$10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold Sept. 5 at Plaza Liquors, 4159 Mountain Road Pasadena

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded nearly $35 billion in prizes to Lottery players and contributed more than $20 billion to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education and public health initiatives. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblighelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.