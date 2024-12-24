La Plata Police Ensure a Merry Christmas by Catching the Grinch

Christmas cheer was saved just in time in La Plata, thanks to the quick work of the La Plata Police Department!

Officers reported that they took a mischievous man into custody who calls himself the Grinch. This Whoville troublemaker was up to no good, but don’t worry—he won’t be causing any more trouble this holiday season. With the Grinch behind bars, Santa Claus can deliver presents to all the boys and girls without any interruptions.

What a merry Christmas Eve it’s going to be!

The La Plata Police Department shared the exciting news with everyone, bringing smiles and laughter to children and grown-ups alike. They’ve made sure Christmas is safe and sound for the whole town. So, hang your stockings, leave out your milk and cookies, and get ready for a magical night. Santa’s on his way, and there’s nothing stopping him now. Merry Christmas Eve, La Plata!

