Newburg Man Charged with Assault, Reckless Endangerment in School Bus Incident

Richard William Ellis, 47, of Newburg, is facing 51 criminal charges, including 16 counts of first-degree assault, after allegedly pointing a firearm at a school bus in an incident on September 20, 2024. The Charles Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Ellis on December 20, 2024, and he is currently being held without bond.

The charges stem from an incident near Waverly Place involving a school bus from Piccowaxen Middle School. According to court documents, Ellis allegedly pointed a firearm toward the bus while students were being dropped off. No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation by Officers Wagner and Otey, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, leading to the issuance of the warrant. On December 23, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Judicial Services Division attempted to locate Ellis at his Newburg residence but were unsuccessful. Ellis later turned himself in at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District 1 station.

The charges against Ellis include:

16 counts of first-degree assault

16 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime

19 counts of reckless endangerment

A judge has ordered Ellis to remain in custody without bond. He is currently held at the Charles County Detention Center.

