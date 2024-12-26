Former Finance Manager of Historic Sotterley Charged with Embezzlement of $15,000

Angela Marie Hanson, 52, of California, Maryland, has been indicted on charges of embezzlement and theft following allegations of financial misconduct during her tenure as Finance Manager for Historic Sotterley, Inc. According to court documents, Hanson is accused of stealing nearly $15,000 over a five-month period from October 31, 2023, to April 15, 2024.

Hanson, who oversaw financial operations at the historic property, is scheduled for her initial court appearance in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County on January 13, 2025. She faces a felony charge of theft scheme involving $1,500 to $25,000, a misdemeanor embezzlement charge, 50 counts of theft between $100 and $1,500, and 17 counts of theft under $100.

Authorities allege that Hanson misappropriated funds using a debit card linked to Historic Sotterley’s “Museum Shop” account. Over 50 ATM withdrawals and several unauthorized purchases were reportedly made at local businesses, including gas stations and convenience stores.

Court filings claim Hanson also transferred funds between Historic Sotterley’s accounts to conceal her activities. Investigators allege that Hanson continued these actions even after her employment ended in February 2024.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, which included reviewing banking records, witness testimony, and surveillance footage. Historic Sotterley’s Executive Director identified Hanson as the only individual with access to financial systems and administrative rights during the period in question.

Investigators state that surveillance footage shows Hanson conducting ATM withdrawals using the organization’s debit card. When questioned by law enforcement, Hanson acknowledged managing Historic Sotterley’s finances but denied any intent to defraud.