Lusby Man Sentenced to 15-Years for Possession of Child Pornography

On December 20, 2024, Henry Joseph Rupinski, 53, of Lusby, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 15 years, with 18 months of active time, for possession of child pornography.

Upon release Rupinski will be on 5 years supervised probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, forfeit all devices, and have no unsupervised contact with children. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

In January 2023, investigators from the Maryland State Police began an online investigation into the Bit Torrent file sharing network.

During the investigation, Rupinski allegedly shared a file containing child pornography. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Rupinski’s electronic devices and uncovered numerous images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.