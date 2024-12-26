Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Four New Deputies

On December 20, 2024, Sheriff Ricky Cox and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office welcomed four new deputies following the final inspection and graduation exercises from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 54 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD. The deputies were among a total of 17 candidates- 6 from Charles County and 7 from St. Mary’s County.

Class Coordinator Cpl. Matthew Nauman with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the ceremony by announcing the entry of the graduating class. SMJCA Director Bobby Jones of Calvert County, welcomed graduates, their families, and respective guests.

Members from all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors as Ms. Danielle Baker of Chopticon HS performed the National Anthem. Chaplain Gwendoline Bankins of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office offered the invocation and benediction.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in several categories:

Scholastic/Academic Award- Charles County, Officer Andrea Prichard (GPA of 99.52 %)

Physical Training Award- Charles County, Officer Andrea Prichard (scored 1,311 total points of out 1600 possible)

EVOC Award- St. Mary’s County, Deputy Thomas Dewey

Firearms- Charles County, Officer Jeremy Steeber (shot a 99.25% with 100% on the written test)

Steve Allen- Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nicholas Morgal

Congratulations to all graduates of the SMCJA:

Calvert County- Jake Angell, Christopher Blackistone, Nicholas Morgal, and Nathan Robey

Charles County- Bryce Duehring, Jackson Ferguson, Chloe Hart, Arthur Masoero, Nicholas Oliver, and Andrea Prichard

St. Mary’s County- Matthew Camp, Thomas Dewey, Ian Flaherty, Jason Ogas, Alex Sams, Cody Stamp, and Jeremy Steeber

Welcome and best of luck for a safe and successful career.

