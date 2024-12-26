UPDATE: Avenue Man Put Whiskey in Holy Water to ‘Blind Satan’: Charged in Christmas Church Disturbances

UPDATE 12/27/2024: Police in St. Mary’s County have charged Thomas Campbell Bowling Von-Goetz, 56, of Avenue, in connection with two incidents at local churches during the Christmas holiday. Court documents describe a series of disruptive and threatening actions that allegedly endangered parishioners and interrupted religious services at Holy Angels Church and St. Francis Xavier Church.

On December 24, 2024, at approximately 5:12 p.m., Von-Goetz entered Holy Angels Church, located on Colton Point Road in Avenue, during a Catholic Mass, walked up the aisle and stopped to stare at the deacon before dropping an onion on the ground and leaving the building.

A parishioner who witnessed the event, went outside to ensure Von-Goetz had left the area. However, Von-Goetz allegedly began throwing tangerines at him and other parishioners. He attempted to strike them with the fruit, further escalating the situation. The disruption delayed the continuation of the service.

As a result of this incident, Von-Goetz was charged with:

Assault – Second Degree

Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly Conduct

On December 25, 2024, at approximately 12:44 a.m., Von-Goetz entered St. Francis Xavier Church on Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Parishioners were lined up to receive communion when he reportedly walked toward the altar while carrying a bottle of whiskey. Court records indicate that he attempted to push past a Deacon, shouting that he was there to “kill a man.”

According to witnesses, the deacon and several parishioners intervened, escorting Von-Goetz out of the church. As they did, Von-Goetz allegedly swung the whiskey bottle at them and continued yelling threats, including, “I want to kill Catholics.” He reportedly encouraged parishioners to meet him in the church hall, further intensifying the situation.

Von-Goetz admitted to pouring whiskey into the church’s holy water, contaminating and destroying it. He later justified this act by saying he wanted to “blind Satan.” The damage rendered the holy water unusable and caused monetary loss valued at less than $100.

Von-Goetz faces the following charges from this incident, including:

Threat of Mass Violence

Race/Religious Crime: Person/Group

Defacing Religious Property

Obstructing the Exercise of Religious Belief

Malicious Destruction of Property (Value Under $1,000)

Assault – Second Degree

Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly Conduct

Both incidents caused significant disruption. The Mass at Holy Angels Church was delayed, and the communion service at St. Francis Xavier Church was halted entirely. Parishioners reportedly felt endangered by Von-Goetz’s actions, prompting multiple calls to law enforcement.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant and he was arrested on December 26, 2024,

Von-Goetz has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on February 7, 2025, at the District Court of Maryland in Leonardtown.



