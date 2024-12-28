Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Proudly Places New Engine in Service and Dedicates Apparatus to Charter Members

On the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2024, at 10:13, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Engine 71 was placed In-Service, ready to serve St. Mary’s County!

The designation “Engine 71” has been taken out of retirement, and bestowed upon our newest engine as a dedication to our Charter Members.

Two of our operational Charter Members, Elwood Joy and Albert Johnson, were able to be present with them as they officially backed Engine 71 into Quarters, and statused it available for calls.

Engine 71 arrived from Wisconsin where it was built by Pierce Mfg. Approximately 60 members and their families were present for its arrival!

The 2024 Pierce Arrow XT is powered by a Cummins X12, 525 horsepower motor. This unit is equipped with a Hale 1500 gallon per minute fire pump and will carry 750 gallons of water, 30 gallons of foam, various attack lines and other equipment.

