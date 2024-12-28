VIDEO: Two Arrests in Two Days – Lexington Park Man Faces Assault and Disorderly Conduct Charges

Terry Jeffrey Harris Jr., 35, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges after two separate incidents resulted in his arrest on December 24 and December 25, 2024. The charges, filed in the District Court of St. Mary’s County, include second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on December 23, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. at Harris’s residence on Gloucester Court in Lexington Park. Police were called to the scene after a report of a domestic disturbance.

The alleged victim informed officers that an argument escalated when Harris grabbed her by the left and right biceps, leaving visible bruises. She stated that she and Harris were in an intimate relationship and lived together. Based on the visible injuries and her statement, police charged Harris with second-degree assault. Harris was taken into custody and released the next day, December 24, 2024, at approximately 12:03 p.m., on his own recognizance​​.

On Christmas Day, officers responded at 9:55 p.m. to a disturbance at the Pegg Road Shell, on Three Notch Road. Police documents allege that Harris attempted to provoke a fight with a female complainant’s son, yelling and pacing aggressively around the parking lot. The complainant stated Harris had caused disturbances at her residence earlier that day and repeatedly tried to escalate the conflict.

Police reports detail that Harris ignored multiple requests from officers to leave the scene. Instead, he continued approaching the complainant’s vehicle, where she and her son were present. His behavior reportedly drew attention from bystanders, disrupting the business’s operations.

Harris was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Following a bail hearing on December 27, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., he was released on his own recognizance​.

Harris faces misdemeanor charges for both incidents.

Second-Degree Assault: A misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine under Maryland law​.

Disorderly Conduct: A misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine​.

