Police Investigating Burglary and Theft of Firearms from St. Mary’s County Business

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a Charlotte Hall location for an alarm call at a business that sells guns at approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2024.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the front window of GLR Enterprise shattered. A search of the premises determined no suspects were inside the store.

The preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified individual or individuals broke into the business and stole several muzzle-loading rifles before fleeing the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case. Detective Keith Moritz is the lead investigator, and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Moritz at 301-475-4200, ext. 8093, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.