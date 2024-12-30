Pedestrian Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Friday, December 27, 2024, at approximately 5:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Willows Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a white Dodge Charger had struck an adult victim, with the victim located laying in the roadway with serious injuries.

After consultation with an area trauma center, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby to transport the victim.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene and denied injuries.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult victim to the UM Capital Region Medical Center. Flight medics were advised the victim had loss of consciousness.

