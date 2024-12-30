Hollywood Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges After State Police Arrest

Ellis Eugene Tolbert, 66, of Hollywood, Maryland, has been indicted on nine counts of possession of child pornography. This follows an extensive investigation by Maryland State Police and the use of CyberTips provided by a national organization monitoring online child exploitation. The charges were filed on October 7, 2024, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

The case began when CyberTips alerted law enforcement to online activity linked to Tolbert. The alerts identified the uploading and possession of thousands of files containing illegal material. Further investigation linked the activity to Tolbert’s residence on Three Notch Road in Hollywood, Maryland.

A search warrant executed on September 7, 2023, uncovered evidence from Tolbert’s electronic devices. Investigators seized several items, including smartphones, computers, and external drives. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of thousands of files containing child pornography.

The indictment includes nine counts of possession of child pornography. Each count refers to a specific file depicting illegal content, with the material involving minors under the age of 16. These charges, outlined under Maryland law, are classified as misdemeanors, each punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

According to court documents, Tolbert admitted during a post-arrest interview that he had accessed child pornography in the past. He also described his initial exposure to the material and indicated he had recently viewed explicit content before law enforcement’s search.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tolbert, and he remains in custody. A bail review hearing is scheduled for December 30, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court before Judge David W. Densford. The case remains in the pretrial phase, and State’s Attorney Sarah F. Proctor is leading the prosecution.

