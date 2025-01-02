Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man After Amber Leaf Place Shooting Incident

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Delvion Elton Proctor, 38, of Waldorf, on December 28, 2024, following a shooting incident at the Wakefield Terrace Apartment Complex. Proctor now faces multiple charges, including assault and firearm-related offenses.

On December 27, 2024: At approximately 8:16 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a routine patrol at the Wakefield Terrace Apartment Complex on Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf.

Officers observed an adult male victim outside the complex, shouting toward a group near 2004 Amber Leaf Place. The victim had reportedly come to the location after receiving a phone call from his child’s mother about an escalating dispute between two groups.

While officers monitored the situation, gunshots rang out. Security footage later showed a group of three individuals exiting an apartment at Amber Leaf Place. Among the group, one individual—later identified as Proctor—was seen firing a handgun multiple times in the victim’s direction. Muzzle flashes from the firearm were captured on video.

The victim reported hearing the shots but did not see who fired the weapon. He stated that he had walked away from the group when the incident occurred.

Security camera footage was instrumental in identifying Proctor and his companions, the video showed the following:

A tall Black male wearing a dark gray winter coat, black sweatshirt with a teddy bear design, blue jeans, and yellow-and-white tennis shoes.

A Black female wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and gray Ugg-style shoes.

A Black male with long dreadlocks, black pants, a red neck gaiter, and black-and-white Adidas sneakers—later identified as Proctor.

Officers found Proctor wearing clothing matching the description in the video during a subsequent canvass. He was in the company of the two other individuals seen in the footage.

Officers found Proctor wearing clothing matching the description in the video during a subsequent canvass. He was in the company of the two other individuals seen in the footage. Proctor walking out of an apartment, along with two other individuals. he then pulled out a handgun and firied multiple rounds at the victim.

Proctor was further identified through a Maryland Identification Card photo and confirmed as prohibited from firearm possession due to a prior felony conviction.

An adult male victim said he came to the apartment complex after receiving a phone call from his child’s mother about an argument. He stated he became upset upon arrival, stepped outside to calm down, and began walking away when he heard the gunfire. He did not see who fired the shots but reported hearing them as he left the area.

Officers monitoring the scene described seeing the victim shouting at a group of individuals before hearing the shots. They used an unmarked vehicle for cover until determining the nature of the disturbance.

Later that evening, a call was made to report a suspicious person matching Proctor’s description. The caller stated that a man with dreadlocks and wearing a red gaiter was walking in the area and warning about an imminent shooting. Officers responding to the call located Proctor and recovered the described clothing as evidence.

The Maryland Gun Center verified that Proctor is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for carjacking, a crime of violence under Maryland law.

Proctor was arrested on December 28, 2024, at 6:45 a.m. He was denied bond at his hearing and remains in custody.

Proctor is charged with the following offenses:

Handgun on Person: Allegedly carried a handgun on his person during the incident (Misdemeanor).

Loaded Handgun on Person: Allegedly carried a loaded handgun on his person (Misdemeanor).

Second-Degree Assault: Allegedly assaulted an adult male victim (Misdemeanor).

First-Degree Assault: Allegedly attempted to cause serious physical injury to the victim using a firearm (Felony).

Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime: Allegedly discharged a firearm while committing a crime of violence (Misdemeanor).

Possession of Firearm After Felony Conviction: Allegedly possessed a firearm despite a prior conviction barring him from ownership (Felony).

Reckless Endangerment: Allegedly engaged in conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to the victim (Misdemeanor).