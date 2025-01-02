Man Arrested Following Robbery and Theft at Waldorf Grocery Store – Released on His Own Recognizance

James Walter Counce III, 33, of Seat Pleasant, was arrested on December 29, 2024, following an incident at the Giant Food on Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to law enforcement, Counce allegedly attempted to rob the store, demanded money from employees, and ultimately stole a small amount of merchandise before being apprehended by officers.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in progress at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 29. Dispatch informed officers that the suspect was inside the store attempting to access the cash room. Officers arriving at the scene were told by employees that the suspect was exiting the building carrying two bags of sweet potatoes and other items. As officers positioned themselves outside the store, employees pointed to Counce, identifying him as the individual involved in the incident.

According to the police report, Counce initially approached the store’s cash room and began banging on the door while demanding money. A manager inside the cash room opened the door and was confronted by Counce, who was reportedly pressed against the wall and repeated his demands. The manager managed to exit the cash room, shutting the door before Counce could gain entry. Undeterred, Counce allegedly moved behind the customer service counter and began attempting to open cash registers. Witnesses stated he banged on the registers, pressed buttons, and pulled at the drawers but was unsuccessful.

Counce then turned his attention to a cashier working at one of the checkout lanes, reportedly waiting for the cashier to open the register. However, store management redirected the employee, prompting Counce to leave the register area. He then went to the produce section, where he picked up two bags of sweet potatoes and two packages of trail mix nuts. Counce walked out of the store without paying for the items, which were valued at $27.56, passing all points of sale.

Officers outside the store issued verbal commands for Counce to stop and show his hands, but he ignored their instructions and refused to comply. After several warnings, officers attempted to detain him. The suspect resisted arrest and began fighting back, prompting officers to deploy a K-9 unit to subdue him. Counce continued to struggle until he was restrained and taken into custody.

During a search incident to the arrest, officers found car keys in Counce’s jacket pocket. The keys were for a vehicle parked in front of the Giant Food store, which was later identified as a red Saturn Astra registered to Counce. The vehicle was double-parked near the entrance of the store in a manner that suggested it was positioned for a quick getaway.

Counce was read his Miranda rights and declined to answer any questions. He has been charged with robbery, theft under $100, and resisting arrest. According to Maryland law, robbery is a felony carrying a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while theft under $100 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days and/or a $500 fine. The charge of resisting arrest is also a misdemeanor, with penalties of up to 3 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Counce appeared in court for a bail review hearing on December 30, 2024, where he was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2025, in the Charles District Court.

