Lexington Park Man Charged with Violating Peace Order and Peeping Tom Allegations

Robert Matthew Duke, 37, of Lexington Park, has been charged in two separate cases filed in St. Mary’s County District Court. The cases involve allegations of violating a peace order and an incident of alleged peeping tom behavior.

Court records indicate that Duke is charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly engaging in “visual surveillance of another person in a private place without their consent.” The offense allegedly occurred between December 8 and December 20, 2024, at a motel located on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

According to the charging documents filed by Deputy Stillwell of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after the victim reported that Duke had been “stalking” her over the course of two weeks. The victim alleged that Duke was seen looking into motel room windows, including hers. Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed these actions. Witnesses also told authorities they observed Duke peering into multiple motel rooms. When questioned, Duke allegedly admitted to looking into the victim’s window, claiming curiosity about the camera equipment inside.

If convicted of the Peeping Tom charge under Maryland Criminal Law Section 3-901(c), Duke could face up to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine​​.

In a separate incident on December 28, 2024, Duke was charged with failing to comply with the terms of a peace order. The peace order, issued by a judge on December 26, 2024, prohibited Duke from approaching or entering the residence of the individual who sought relief.

According to Deputy Welch’s report, Duke was seen walking past the victim’s door at the residence specified in the peace order, which is also located on Great Mills Road. Surveillance footage captured the violation, and Duke allegedly admitted to walking by the residence. He was arrested shortly thereafter and released on his own recognizance later that day.

This charge, classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law, carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine​​.

Duke is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on January 31, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown for the Peeping Tom case. A separate trial for the peace order violation is set for January 28, 2025.

