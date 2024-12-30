Police Respond to Restaurant in Prince Frederick for a Disturbance, Arrest Suspect for Disorderly Conduct

On December 27, 2024, Matthew Leo Greening, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested following an incident at a local restaurant in Prince Frederick. He is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and attempted theft, according to court records and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at Brick House Fired Bistro on Sherry Lane, where authorities were called at approximately 3:47 PM regarding a male acting disorderly. Deputy K. Grabill of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and observed Mr. Greening outside the restaurant waving a rusty 10-inch reciprocating saw blade.

Deputies instructed Mr. Greening to get on the ground and placed him into custody without further incident. According to Deputy Grabill’s report, Mr. Greening smelled strongly of alcohol and later admitted to consuming a half pint of beer. A preliminary breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at 0.142.

Witnesses, including restaurant staff, stated that Mr. Greening became agitated inside the restaurant after being informed of a wait time for his takeout order. He allegedly yelled at staff and refused to leave when asked. Staff also reported that he attempted to steal a $75 restaurant sweatshirt but left it behind when exiting the premises.

Once outside, Mr. Greening reportedly knocked over a cigarette stand and began waving the blade he had picked up from the ground. The actions caused a disturbance and prompted a call to law enforcement.

Mr. Greening has been formally charged with the following misdemeanors:

Disorderly Conduct (CR.10.201.(c)(2)): Acting in a disorderly manner, disturbing the peace.

Intoxicated Endangerment (AB.6.320.(a)(1)): Being intoxicated in public and endangering others.

Public Disturbance While Intoxicated (AB.6.320.(a)(2)): Causing a public disturbance while under the influence.

Theft Under $100 (CR 7-104): Attempting to steal an item valued at less than $100.

Mr. Greening appeared in Calvert District Court on December 30, 2024, for a bail review hearing. Judge Michelle R. Saunders set bail at $1,000 under a percentage bond. The court has scheduled a trial for February 12, 2025, at the Calvert District Courthouse.

