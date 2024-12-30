Two Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision with Fire in Hughesville

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, at approximately 6:49 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Olivers Shop Road and Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Hughesville Volunteers responded with Chief 2B, Squad 2, Engine Tanker 2, EMS Chief 2A, and Paramedic Ambulance.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire. The collision also involved a utility pole and SMECO was notified and requested to respond.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire within 10 minutes.

Paramedic Ambulance 2 assessed the occupants of the vehicles and determined both occupants needed to be transported, both patients were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment.

A sand truck from County Roads was requested due to ice forming on the roadway from the frigid temperatures after the fire was extinguished.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour before the scene was turned over to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

