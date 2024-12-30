Ye Olde Towne Cafe in Leonardtown Announces Sudden Closure

On December 29th, 2024, the sudden surprising announcement regarding the closure of Ye Olde Towne Cafe was made on Facebook. The post can be read below.

“I would like to wish everyone the greatest of happiest in the holiday season. May your joys carry you through the New Year of 2025.

I do need to share news which is not very exciting and compels me to say goodbye to our customers, employees and friends. It has been a great twenty-year experience, but as we know all good things do come to an end.

To run an independent business, it takes a lot of young vigorous people excited to begin their new career. Me on the other hand, I have pretty much used all the vigor and found no Eveready batteries to recharge…lol.

As of todays date, December 29, 2024 the doors at the Ye Olde Towne Cafe, Leonardtown, MD, will be closed. Departing from origins is never a cheerful occasion, but I am in hopes to continue a relationship with all of you and find out the definition of retirement.

Respectfully yours, Irene Parrish, Ye Olde Towne Cafe, LLC.”