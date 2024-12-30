UPDATE: Details Provided After Lexington Park Man Was Arrested for Domestic-Related Shots Fired Incident

UPDATE 12/31/2024: On December 30, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donnie Richardson, 49, of Lexington Park, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Valley Estates Drive. The arrest followed an early morning response to reports of gunfire in the area, leading to a detailed investigation.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located several spent Aguila .380 caliber shell casings on the ground in front of 22007 Valley Estates Drive, Unit 228. The casings were determined to have been fired from a .380 caliber firearm. Deputies spoke to a witness who reported hearing a male and female arguing inside the residence. During the argument, the male reportedly threatened to shoot the female, and shortly afterward, gunshots were heard coming from the vicinity of the residence.

While on the scene and awaiting detectives to author a search warrant, a female resident walked outside the residence. Deputies identified the individual as Rebecca Lynn Gentry, 34, of Lexington Park. According to court documents, Sgt. Schultz informed the deputies that anyone leaving the residence was to be detained and would not be allowed to re-enter due to the pending search warrant. Gentry was informed of this restriction but attempted to return to the residence, walking up the ramp toward the front door. Deputies arrested her to prevent re-entry. She was charged with obstructing & hindering.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Forinash, reviewed surveillance footage from the neighborhood’s security cameras. The video showed a man wearing a puffy coat leaving the residence at 2:16 a.m. and returning at 2:28 a.m., shortly before two individuals exited the residence and stood outside. According to the footage, one of the individuals, described as the taller of the two, raised a firearm into the air and discharged it several times. After the gunfire, both individuals returned inside the residence. The footage further showed that no one exited the residence until deputies arrived on the scene.

As the investigation progressed, detectives secured a search warrant for the residence, which was reviewed and signed by a judge. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team. While clearing the residence, deputies encountered a locked upstairs bedroom. After forcing entry into the room, they located a locked closet. Following numerous attempts to contact anyone inside, deputies entered the closet and found Richardson hiding inside. Richardson was taken into custody without incident.

During the search of the residence, deputies discovered a Ruger .380 caliber handgun loaded with Aguila ammunition in the closet where Richardson was found. A box of Aguila .380 caliber ammunition was also located under a bed in the residence. It was noted in the court documents that several rounds were missing from the box, consistent with the number of spent casings found outside the residence. Contact was made with the Maryland Gun Center, which confirmed that Richardson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions.

According to investigators, Richardson’s criminal history includes multiple disqualifying offenses, including second-degree assault and drug-related charges. The records show convictions for possession of controlled dangerous substances and assault dating back to 2008 in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties. These prior offenses prohibit Richardson from legally owning or possessing a regulated firearm or ammunition.

Richardson has been charged with five offenses:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Reckless endangerment

Possession of a handgun on his person

Possession of a loaded handgun on his person

No injuries were reported during the incident. Richardson requested medical attention after his arrest for a pre-existing condition and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation before being discharged. He is currently being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, pending a bond hearing before the court commissioner.

This incident marks the second report of shots fired in the same area within two weeks. Deputies had previously responded to Valley Estates Drive on December 21, 2024, for a similar complaint, although it is unclear if the two incidents are related. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

