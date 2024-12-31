Good Advice Leads Charles County Caregiver to Big Win!

A Southern Maryland caregiver gathered information from two important people in her life, using it to visit the specific Lottery retailer and pick the specific numbers that would produce a Keno windfall. Hats off to her for recognizing good advice when it was given to her, and despite rarely buying tickets, immediately following it to a pot of Lottery gold worth $48,108.

“I’m very close to the person I take care of,” the Charles County resident told us. “I’ve known her my entire life.” This Keno adventure began when that long-time friend told our winner that she had a lucky feeling, and exactly where that feeling might pay off. “She felt lucky about Keno, but only from a certain Lottery store – the Bridge Drive Inn.” These premonitions have proven true often enough in the past that, even though the liquor store was quite a distance away, off she went.

Arriving at the spot, the Southern Maryland true-believer realized that she didn’t know what numbers to play. “My friend was napping so I didn’t want to call her.” Looking for help from her mother instead, she was advised to play family birthdays. “Everyone in the family is close to her, so that sounded like the right move.”

Later that day, she sent her mother a picture of the 10-spot, 20 draw Keno ticket, asking her to check the results. “When she called me she was out of breath, I thought something terrible had happened,” our winner shared. She quickly learned just what had excited her mother so. “I didn’t believe it when she told me how much I’d won. I still don’t, in fact.”

Owners of the Bridge Drive Inn at 6654 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick in Calvert County will receive a $481.08 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning Keno ticket.

You might think that the person in this story most excited about this $48,108 Keno win is the big winner herself, or maybe her mother, but you would be wrong. “You should have seen my friend’s face when I told her.”