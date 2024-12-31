CSM Freshman Sara Allwine Earns Spot on NJCAA D2 Third All-American Soccer Team

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Freshman Sara Allwine, of St. Leonard, follows her debut season with CSM’s women’s soccer team by earning a spot on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D2 Third Team All-American list this December.

In playing for CSM, Allwine scored 27 goals, made eight assists, was responsible for 62 points during the season and quickly became a key player for the team, according to CSM Women’s Head Soccer Coach Richard Landis.

“Allwine’s performance this season has cemented her as one of the top young players in collegiate soccer,” Landis said. “Her scoring ability and vision on the field were crucial to CSM’s success, and her recognition as an All-American is a testament to her hard work and dedication. This honor marks the beginning of what promises to be a standout career in collegiate athletics.”

Allwine said she is pleased to be recognized and plans to continue to perfect her gameplay.

“This ranking is a good way to start off my first year at CSM, but I’d love to strive higher, and be better in the upcoming season,” she said. “I have been playing soccer since I was five – so for 13 years now – and I plan on continuing my [soccer] journey.”

Allwine is a Calvert High School graduate and is currently studying sports management at CSM in the hopes of becoming a physical therapist. She plans to attend CSM for another year before transferring to a four-year university.

“I’d always had the thought of going somewhere with soccer, just because I admire and love the game,” she said. “If soccer doesn’t work out, I plan on being a physical therapist and love the thought to be able to help others out.”

In addition to Allwine, the others named to Third Team All-American were: Kim Bircher, sophomore of Hawkeye College in Iowa; Victoria Kebbe, sophomore of Schoolcraft College in Mich.; Ariela Sanchez-Hermosillo and Solaris Graves, sophomores of Pima College in Ariz.; Sophia Saunders, sophomore of Kellogg College in Mich.; Sandra Swartz, sophomore of St. Charles College in Mo.; Frances Parks, sophomore of Jackson College in Mich.; Ronniellia Bubb, freshman of Iowa Lakes College in Iowa; Aoi Kanno, sophomore of Neosho County College in Kan.; and Charlene Mendoza, sophomore of South Suburban College in Ill.