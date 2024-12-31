“You Are My SON-Shine” 2025 Mother Son Dance Registration Now Open!

Mark your calendars and polish your dancing shoes! St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is thrilled to announce that registration for the 2025 Mother Son Dance is now open.

Open to boys ages 4 and up, this semi-formal dance is set for Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Chancellors Run Loffler Center in Great Mills. The theme, “You Are My SON-Shine,” promises an evening filled with joy, connection, and memories to last a lifetime.

For $50.00 per couple and $20.00 for each additional son, attendees will enjoy live music, refreshments, and fun-filled selfie stations to capture those perfect moments. Whether you’re a mother, stepmother, aunt, or grandmother, this is your chance to create lasting memories with the special young man in your life.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable, so secure your spot today! Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate; click “Online Registration” and then “Special Events”. In-person registration is also available at the R&P main office in Leonardtown.

For questions or assistance with online registration, please contact us at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or via email to [email protected].

Never miss an update! Follow R&P on social media at: www.instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks and www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.