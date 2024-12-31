St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Host Town Hall Meeting, Insights on Gun Violence Within County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office invites the community to a town hall to gain firsthand, fact-based insights into gun violence in our area.

The event will take place at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Braddock Hall, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The town hall will feature informative sessions, including:

A data-driven presentation by a Criminal Investigations Division Crime Analyst on local gun violence trends and statistics. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the scope and impact of firearm-related incidents in St. Mary's County. A Snapshot of Gun-Related Offenses : A presentation by a representative from the Detention and Rehabilitation Center offering an overview of currently incarcerated individuals charged with gun-related crimes.

Group Violence Intervention (GVI): Discover how the Sheriff's Office's GVI program is working to reduce incidents of gun violence by identifying and addressing the drivers of group-related violence. More information on the GVI program is available here: Group Violence Intervention video.

The Growing Concern about Ghost Guns: A Detailed Look at Unserialized Firearms, commonly known as Ghost Guns. A Detective from the Criminal Investigations Division will discuss the challenges these weapons pose to law enforcement and ongoing efforts to address their proliferation in the community.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and engage with Sheriff’s Office personnel.