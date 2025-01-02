Man Arrested Following Assault and Weapons Incident in Charles County

David Michael Swiderski, 37, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on December 30, 2024, following a series of incidents at a residence on Hawthorne Road in Charles County. Swiderski faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a disqualifying firearm, and malicious destruction of property, according to court documents.

Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Hawthorne Road at approximately 9:05 PM after receiving reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who had been at the scene. The witness reported observing Swiderski and the male victim engaged in a physical altercation, during which the victim allegedly punched Swiderski in the face. Swiderski, in turn, brandished a knife and attempted to cut the victim, later identified in court documents as suffering a laceration to his stomach.

The victim fled to a neighbor’s house for help and reported that he believed Swiderski was attempting to steal his vehicle. Emergency medical personnel treated the victim at the scene for a stomach wound several inches long and transported him to Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers recovered a folding camo knife at the scene, which appeared to have blood or another substance on the blade. The knife was later linked to Swiderski. Additionally, a black Citadel semi-automatic shotgun was discovered behind a shed on the property. Swiderski denied knowledge of the weapon but claimed it belonged to his girlfriend.

A neighbor provided a statement, alleging that they overheard Swiderski shouting threats, including, “Where is he? I’m going to kill him,” while holding the shotgun.

While being treated for minor injuries, including a scratch on his arm and a cut to his finger, Swiderski told police that he acted in self-defense and that he did not remember what he used to cut the victim. He admitted to having placed the shotgun in a friend’s vehicle but alleged that the friend removed it upon hearing sirens and hid it behind the shed.

Swiderski was charged with the following:

First-degree assault – A felony with a potential penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Second-degree assault – A misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Possession of a disqualifying firearm – A misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000 – A misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Swiderski is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, including a second-degree assault charge deemed disqualifying under Maryland law.

Following his release from medical care, Swiderski was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was processed and held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

Sgt. Myers of the Maryland State Police Gun Center confirmed that Swiderski’s possession of the shotgun constituted a violation due to disqualifying factors, including prior convictions for violent crimes and misdemeanors with penalties exceeding two years.

