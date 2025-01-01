Leonardtown Man Arrested for Drug and Weapon Offenses Following Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Daniel Earl Garner, 48, of Leonardtown, was arrested on December 28, 2024, and now faces a series of charges following a traffic stop conducted by Senior Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police leonardtown Barrack (MSP). The incident took place during a DUI saturation patrol on southbound Maryland Route 235 near Pegg Road in Lexington Park.

According to court documents, the stop was initiated when Trooper Oyler observed a black Dodge Ram towing an unlit trailer without visible registration plates. The vehicle also reportedly swerved between lanes multiple times. Upon stopping at a Shell gas station on Three Notch Road, the driver, later identified as Daniel Earl Garner, allegedly displayed signs of impairment, including glassy, bloodshot eyes, rapid speech, and difficulty completing tasks.

Trooper Oyler conducted standardized field sobriety tests, which indicated impairment. Garner admitted to having smoked marijuana prior to driving and presented three burnt marijuana cigarettes when questioned. Further investigation revealed a concealed pair of brass knuckles and two Suboxone pills in his vehicle. Both are classified as controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

Daniel Earl Garner faces the following charges:

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

Dangerous Weapon – Concealment (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Failure to Display Valid Registration Plates

Driving Without Current Tags

Driving an Uninsured Vehicle

Operating an Unregistered Vehicle

Failure to Display Required Rear Lights

A search of Garner’s vehicle yielded additional evidence, including suspected THC wax in a glass smoking device. Garner voluntarily provided a breath sample, which registered 0.00% BAC. However, he refused a drug recognition evaluation. The search also uncovered expired Maryland registration tags and unregistered Maine trailer plates.

Garner was charged and released on a $1,000 unsecured personal bond the same day. His initial court appearance was scheduled for December 30, 2024.