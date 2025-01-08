Wanted Lexington Man Arrested on Drug Charges in St. Mary’s County

Steven Ray Lee, 32, of Lexington Park, was arrested on December 28, 2024, following an investigation that led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. The arrest occurred in the parking lot of the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting routine patrols when they identified a white Ford F-150 previously associated with Lee, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. Upon locating the vehicle at the gas station, officers approached and confirmed Lee’s identity. He was seated in the driver’s seat and was observed handing items to a female passenger inside the locked vehicle. After repeated instructions, Lee unlocked the door and was taken into custody without further incident.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding multiple items associated with drug use and distribution, including:

Several tied-off plastic baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics.

Two digital scales containing white powdery residue identified as cocaine.

Multiple glass smoking devices with cocaine residue.

A folded $2 bill containing approximately 0.1 grams of crack cocaine.

A plastic bag containing 1.6 grams of crack cocaine.

All recovered substances were identified as cocaine, a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. Lee reportedly claimed ownership of all items found, stating, “Everything in the vehicle is mine,” according to the arresting officer’s statement.

Lee faces multiple charges, all classified as misdemeanors under Maryland law, including:

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis).

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Lee was processed and released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,500. His initial court appearance is scheduled for January 28, 2025, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County in Leonardtown.

