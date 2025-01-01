Callaway Man Arrested for Assault and Neglect of Vulnerable Adult

Robert Corey Lentz, 38, of Callaway, was arrested on December 23, 2024, following allegations of physical assault and neglect against his an elderly male, for whom he served as a caretaker. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at a residence on Take It Easy Ranch Road. Lentz has been charged with second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, both misdemeanors.

Deputies arrived at the residence shortly after 5:21 p.m. following a report of an assault. According to the elderly male, Lentz had failed to provide him with basic care, leaving him without proper food or access to essential medications. The elderly man stated that the only food he had consumed all day was half a bowl of chili, despite being dependent on Lentz due to his inability to walk without a walker and other health conditions.

The verbal argument between the two allegedly escalated when Lentz approached the elderly man and began punching him in the head. The elderly male, in an effort to protect himself, attempted to push Lentz away. At that point, Lentz allegedly bit him on both hands, leaving deep cuts that were bleeding profusely. Deputies observed these visible injuries, which appeared to be consistent with bite marks.

When questioned at the scene, Lentz provided inconsistent statements. He admitted to having an argument but claimed he could not recall its cause. Lentz alleged that the elderly male had punched him and threatened to kill him, prompting him to call the police. When asked about the bite marks, Lentz denied biting the victim and offered to show his teeth as proof. Deputies reported that Lentz appeared heavily intoxicated and was incoherent during much of the investigation. Additionally, they noted that Lentz showed no visible injuries to support his claims.

Based on the evidence, deputies determined Lentz to be the primary aggressor in the incident. Given the elderly man’s vulnerable condition, the visible injuries, and the ongoing neglect, Lentz was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault and abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. The elderly man was evaluated by emergency medical staff on-site for his injuries.

Following his arrest, Lentz was initially held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. However, during a bail review hearing on December 26, 2024, District Court Judge James Tanavage released Lentz on his own recognizance under pre-trial supervision.

The charge of second-degree assault carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. The charge of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

